Six Flags Over Texas honors Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, today honored outgoing Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams for his longtime service to the city of Arlington.

On-hand for the presentation were Mike Spanos, Six Flags President and Chief Executive Officer; Bonnie Weber, Six Flags Senior Vice President, Park Operations; and Ron McKenzie, Six Flags Over Texas Park President.

Six Flags Over Texas honored Mayor Williams for his continued support of the Arlington Entertainment District, including Six Flags Over Texas, Hurricane Harbor Arlington, and the recent move of the Six Flags Entertainment corporate headquarters to Globe Life Park offices.

Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington are now open for daily operations through August 15. For more information, including operating day and hours and to purchase tickets, visit www.sixflags.com/overtexas and www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharbortexas.