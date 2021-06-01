Six Flags Over Texas brings back Best of Texas Festival

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, is bringing back a fan-favorite with the “Best of Texas” festival, starting today, Friday, May 28. The festival will celebrate the unique food, music and culture of the Lone Star state.

The festival kicks off with a Memorial Day Weekend celebration, complete with a special fireworks show shot from the top of the 300-foot-tall Oil Derrick tower on Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30. Fireworks will begin at 10:00 p.m. each night.

All-new shows will debut at the park, including Deep in the Heart, a live musical showcase featuring current and classic country songs with Texas roots.

Up next is the celebration of the Best of Texas Livestock June 6-7, with opportunities for guests to see various livestock animals, including a miniature longhorn.

In addition to the Best of Texas festival, guests can enjoy everything Six Flags Over Texas has to offer including:

More than 45 rides and attractions;

Diamond Jubilee Jazz Band on the Silver Star Carousel Stage;

Dancing Fountain Show at Star Mall

Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor Arlington are now open daily with operations through August 15.