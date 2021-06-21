Silvergate Media extends partnership with Merlin Entertainments for immersive Octonauts events at Sea Life Centres

LONDON, U.K. — Silvergate Media and Merlin Entertainments are extending their established Octonauts partnership with the announcement of an exciting new interactive brand experience. The activity-based Octonauts trails are set to ‘make waves’ when they launch across 13 SEA LIFE centres and aquariums across the UK and ANZ this summer, and all year-long at Chang Feng Ocean World in China ahead of the highly anticipated launch of new spin-off series, Octonauts: Above and Beyond, later this year.

The interactive events will allow pre-schoolers and their families to ‘Be Captain For A Day’ as part of a themed and immersive experience which puts them centre-stage of their very own real-life Octonauts adventure, looking for Captain Barnacles alongside favourite characters from the show such as Kwazii, Peso and Inkling. Guests to the attractions will also learn about conserving the world’s oceans as they complete tasks, challenges and activities as part of their mission.

Making a big splash from June to July in the UK, Octonauts events will be taking place at 11 UK SEA LIFE centre locations across the UK including London, Manchester and Brighton, Birmingham, Blackpool, Bray, Great Yarmouth, Hunstanton, Loch Lomond, Scarborough and Weymouth from June to July. Visitors to Australia’s SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium (August) and SEA LIFE Kelly Tarlton’s Aquarium in New Zealand (June-July) will also be able to enjoy the fully-themed family experience.

“We are delighted to bring this latest exciting Octonauts adventure to life for fans in the UK, ANZ and China as we build towards the broadcast launch of Octonauts Above & Beyond,” said Lisa Macdonald, SVP Content and Consumer Product Sales at Silvergate Media. “Merlin Entertainments’ world-class SEA LIFE centres are the perfect setting for children to fully immerse themselves in the brand and learn all about saving the oceans. Visitors will be able to embark on a real-life adventure with their favourite characters for a family day out that’s both fun and educational.”

“Octonauts has such a fantastic affinity with SEA LIFE and our goal of inspiring guests to fall in love with the ocean and its animals through fun and education. We’re thrilled to welcome our guests to experience the event and learn about conservation with the help of the Octonauts”, said Rita Marcal, Global Head of Brand & Product.

The UK and ANZ events follow close behind the recent Octonauts attraction which launched at Changfeng Ocean World in Shanghai in December 2020 and will also be hosting the new Octonauts trail throughout the year. This is the latest in a series of multi-territory partnerships between Silvergate and SEA LIFE aquariums, with plans to extend the rollout to the US and the rest of Europe in 2022.

The second half of 2021 promises to be an exciting time for the popular pre-school brand, which is poised for a major relaunch as it makes a welcome return to experiential events. Silvergate is readying the global launch of the new animated spin off series Octonauts: Above & Beyond in autumn 2021 which has inspired a brand new toy line from innovative global master toy partner, Moose Toys, including figures, vehicles, playsets, plush, and games set to debut at retail in 2022.