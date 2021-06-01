Round and round and round it goes

DEGGENDORF — Spin n‘ Play is going to be fun for more than 30 children and adults at a time. Up to ten figures will be equipped with four individually fitted seats making the landscape of Spin n’ Play a veritable jungle of colors and forms. Impressions that – given the altitude in which the young beholders ride – can even help to improve their depth perception. Seated at an elevation of roughly 1.5 meters above the main platform’s surface, passengers will be able to enjoy continuous rotation.

“Children just love carousels. Even more so if they can sit high up on top of the ride,” says Martin Weichselgartner, managing director of Zierer. Early this summer, the expert manufacturing company will introduce “Spin n’ Play” – a new park and playground product for the amusement ride industry. “It is going to make children’s dreams come true. Colorful, safe and with loads of rotating fun”, Martin Weichselgartner is convinced.

Safe & Sound

The main components of Zierer‘s Spin n’ Play are made out of painted and galvanized steel. The cover of the rotating platform is made out of high-grade aluminum. For maximum safety the platform is laid out with protective mats. Additionally – safety brushes secure the boarding area. This way Spin n‘ Play doesn’t have to stop whenever passengers of all ages enter or exit.

With Spin n’ Play Zierer proves that highest safety standards and maximum fun actually can go hand in hand.

Whatever pleases

Spin n’ Play can be freely customized. Be it a busy construction site, an underwater world, a jungle scene full of exotic animals or a picturesque village – Zierer can make it happen. Everything can be adjusted to fit the chosen theme – even the seats. For a surcharge the ride can be outfitted with additional chill-areas lining the central play area. The grown-ups will have the opportunity of taking a leisurely rest on these customizable benches while their little ones are enjoying themselves on the central platform. All of this makes Spin n‘ Play the perfect addition for every amusement park.