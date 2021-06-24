Rickey Dale Moore, Sr., 1955-2021

Rickey Dale Moore, Sr., 66, peacefully passed from this life on June 16, 2021 after fighting a brave battle with Merkel cell carcinoma. He was born in Aransas Pass, Texas on January 10, 1955 to his parents, J. Harvey and Jewell Moore.

Rickey attended Joseph W. Nixon High School in Laredo and was longtime owner of Moore’s Greater Shows. He enjoyed traveling around the country with the carnival, meeting interesting new people at every stop. He also enjoyed fishing, trying his luck at casinos, playing cards, planting flowers and trees, and barbecuing. Most of all, Rickey loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and a close friend to many. Rickey will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.

He was active in many fraternal and civic organizations. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Freemason, a member of La Feria Masonic Lodge #1197/Llano Grande Masonic Lodge #1173 (Weslaco), a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of the Rio Grande Valley Shrine Club, a member of the Al Amin Temple in Corpus Christi, a member of the Harlingen Elks Lodge 1889, a member of the Showmen’s League, and a member of the Carlsbad Lions Club.

Rickey was preceded in death by his parents, J. Harvey and Jewell Moore, and a brother, J. Harvey Moore, Jr.

Left to treasure his memory is his loving wife, Janie Moore. Rickey and Janie met as kids at the carnival and were married for 46 unforgettable years. Also left to treasure his memory are their children, Rickey Moore, Jr. (Martha), Cory Moore, Yvonne Moore (Eric Benavides); grandchildren, Brittney, Cory Jr., Rickey III, Halley, Serenitey, Saphira, and RJ.; sister, Julie Moore; brother, Gary Moore; uncle, Michael Moore, numerous nieces and nephews; and, many close friends. Rickey didn’t know a stranger.

The Moore family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Buck Ashcraft San Benito Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Buck Ashcraft San Benito Funeral Home Chapel. Following the service, Rickey will be laid to rest at Restlawn Memorial Park in La Feria, Texas.

While floral tributes are welcome, the family asks that you consider a monetary donation in Rickey’s memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center (https://gifts.mdanderson.org). Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Buck Ashcraft San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas