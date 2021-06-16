Pororo & Tayo Theme Park Jeju provides unique “edutainment” experience with Harman Professional Solutions

JEJU-DO, South Korea — To enhance the visitor experience at Pororo & Tayo Theme Park Jeju, TechDataPS Co., Ltd. recently upgraded the iconic park’s aging sound systems with state-of-the-art HARMAN Professional audio solutions.

Based on the popular characters Pororo the Little Penguin and Tayo the Little Bus, Pororo & Tayo Theme Park Jeju features numerous “edutainment” attractions that encourage children to learn while having fun. However, the park’s aging sound system was becoming a detriment to the experience, causing auditory fatigue for park employees and visitors due to an abundance of echo and harsh frequencies.

To provide a better experience for guests, Pororo & Tayo Theme Park Jeju’s audio systed required a complete overhaul. After being impressed by the performance of JBL Control 60 loudspeakers at the BSS HARMAN Zone in Yongin, park organizers hired TechDataPS to equip the facility and grounds with a complete HARMAN Professional audio system featuring JBL Professional, Crown, BSS, AKG and Soundcraft solutions.

TechDataPS reported that the customer was concerned about the echo because of the high ceilings and wide-open spaces. They added that the previous sound system was installed for emergency disaster guidance without considering the echo effect.

To deliver high-quality sound with minimal echo in the indoor areas, TechDataPS selected JBL Control 67 P/T pendant speakers. With 120-degree conical coverage, the Control 67 P/T projects just enough sound to completely cover the intended area without reverberating throughout the space. To provide clean, smooth sound with consistent coverage at the outdoor stages, TechDataPS selected JBL VRX 900 Series line array loudspeakers. Since the main stage is close to the park’s parade ground, TechDataPS positioned the speakers to isolate sound within the theater area, emphasizing performances on stage without projecting into neighboring spaces.

TechDataPS selected Crown Amplifiers to power the loudspeakers, providing plenty of volume and headroom as well as onboard signal processing for sound enhancement and speaker protection. Soundcraft Ui24R mixing consoles enable the park staff to mix remotely using an iPad or other mobile device and BSS signal processors form the system’s backend, connecting everything via a flexible, high-bandwidth digital audio network. Additionally, TechDataPS provided AKG microphones for capturing clean, intelligible sound onstage.

“Pororo & Tayo Theme Park Jeju is a major landmark tourist attraction, so it is critical that they have state-of-the-art professional audio systems,” said Amar Subash, VP & GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. “We would like to thank our partner TechDataPS for delivering the iconic JBL sound through a rugged and fully weather-resistant design, inspiring visitors to be fully part of the theme park experience.”