Polin transforming each piece of waterslides into a masterpiece

TURKEY — Polin has set a new standard for waterslide manufacturing excellence. Polin’s technology innovation turns waterslides into genuine works of art with both interior and exterior designs – fully embedded into the production of the waterslides – that will change the way waterslides are themed forever more.

In 2016, Polin Waterparks changed the way that waterslides look when it offered the first waterslides composed via Resin-Transfer Molding (RTM) technology. That manufacturing technology was revolutionary when it was introduced 14 years ago, and today it continues to set the standard for the waterslide parts.

The result has been a range of waterslide options from Polin that range from solid colors to translucent with optional Special Pattern Effects, Natural Light Effects and, most recently, Slide’n Roll.

Fusing Waterslides with Art

Polin Waterparks is offering nearly unlimited opportunities for waterparks aiming to set themselves apart. Not only can they offer guests a thrilling ride experience but also fully themed slides that seamlessly reflect a park’s motif in ways never before available with its Triangulated, Honey Comb, Graffiti, Wood’n Slide, and so much more.

Now, Polin is offering a game changer technology ‘’UTEXTURE’’ that will change your park ambiance with its wide range of pattern options.

This is the new generation VARTM (Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding) production technique that pushes the limits of imagination. You will be able to differentiate your facility with its unique technology that provides natural color transitions and artistic approaches.