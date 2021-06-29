Polin offers a sensational experience with its vew Stingray waterslide

TURKEY — This four-lane, eight-passenger, high capacity racing tube slide has so much to offer in a compact design. The guests complete experience begins in the start tower with a custom, one-of-a-kind roof structure that not only provides shade but also a cooling mist overhead while guests get ready to enter one of the four flume entrances. The enclosed flumes have multiple interweaving ride paths that exit into two gigantic bowls before guests race to the end. The two bowls contain two unique paths in each – one that is larger in diameter, longer, faster and more exhilarating and one that is smaller in diameter, shorter, and especially entertaining.

The Stingray keeps guests returning for a new experience each time based on their choice of lane and combination of rider weights. Regardless of the path the riders take, they are sure to have an exciting experience each time as they whirl around the sides of the bowl using centrifugal force.

Not only does the Stingray offer multiple distinctive ride paths but its vivid, fiberglass theming and custom coloring is inspiring and captivating. Displaying the capabilities of Polin’s state-of-the-art technology “UTexture“, its artwork is long-lasting, UV protected, integral, picture-perfect, and absolutely stunning. Not looking for the stingray theme? No worries. Polin’s “UTexture” allows it to be designed with any theme to match your park’s motif. Its custom capabilities, iconic look, and impressive stature make it a highly marketable attraction that will set your park apart from the rest.

Are You Ready to Dive into the depths of the Ocean with Stingray

Inspired by one of the most mesmerizing designs of nature, Stingray offers its users a sensational experience.

With its unique spirit, it promises to provide the experience of diving deep down into the depths of an exciting underwater world.

Designed with an intrinsic theme, the high-capacity Stingray will become the main attraction of the waterpark!

More Experience, More Satisfaction!

What makes Stingrayeven more unique is the dazzling water and sound show it offers. Guests will hear the sound of the Stingray’s wings, flying through water, as they spin inside the huge inner bowl. In the outer bowl, the guests will explore the dark and mysterious ocean with a sound and light show and then complete their amazing experience as they are quickly dispersed around the wings. This contrast in special effects further sets the experience of the two paths apart.

With its lights, sounds, multiple ride paths andthe capabilities of Polin’s state-of-the-art technology “u-texture”, Stingrayis the new main attraction of the amusement industry.

Product Features