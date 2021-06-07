Nominations for 2021 Golden Tickets

In addition to the multiple core categories of the Golden Ticket Awards, a group of specific awards will reflect advancements in the industry. With the pandemic having significant effects on the 2020 season, both 2020 and 2021 will be combined in certain categories. Amusement Today is seeking nominations of worthy recipients. Nominations can be made by any industry professional: park employee or operator, manufacturer, consulting firm, etc. All nominations should be sent to Golden Ticket Awards Communications Coordinator Tim Baldwin at tbaldwin@amusementtoday.com. Use “Golden Ticket Nominations” as the subject line. Nominations must be received by June 30.

Nominations are being accepted for:

Best Innovation of 2021

This award acknowledges any new product, service or procedure that demonstrates innovative improvement, safety or an increase in customer service, the guest experience or sales.

Leadership Award

A park, company or individual may be nominated for efforts in successfully addressing an industry issue, weather crisis or world event, an improvement in training or raising standards within the industry.

Best New Show of 2021

Nominations for this category must be a recording of a show that can be sent via a video transfer service. Each entry must be a completely new show for this season (not just a new cast).

Breakout FEC of 2020/2021

This category recognizes family entertainment centers who have expanded, made improvements or implemented marketing strategies that have resulted in increased attendance.

Best New Ride Installation for 2020/2021

This award is a comprehensive acknowledgement of ride experience, theming, inclusion into the area, impact on the park’s audience, re-rideability and operational reliability.

The 2021 Golden Ticket Awards will be announced on September 9, 2021.