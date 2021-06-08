New Lego Vidiyo Music Fest at Legoland Florida Resort will feature the first Lego Minifigure to sign record deal

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — An all-new, family-friendly music festival is coming to LEGOLAND Florida Resort this Labor Day Weekend, September 4 through 6. DJ L.L.A.M.A – the musical superstar behind LEGOVIDIYO – will be making a special appearance at LEGOLANDFlorida Resort for one weekend only as part of his newly announced world tour.

NEW! LEGO VIDIYO MUSIC FEST

September 4, 5 and 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This vibrant, interactive music festival will feature “dance-off” parties, interactive games, and pop-up performances. Colorful photo opportunities include larger-than-life scenes, and guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite music artist to win prizes.

L.L.A.M.A will headline the music fest with two performances on each of the three event days on a specially themed stage. During the three-day extravaganza, families will also learn more about the world of LEGO VIDIYO while they get creative and produce their own content.

All event activities are included with LEGOLAND Theme Park general admission and select Annual Passes, starting at $9/month with a small down payment. LEGOLAND has built extra fun into every month of 2021 as the theme park built for kids celebrates its tenth birthday. The yearlong birthday celebration includes new events, attractions and shows. Join the party at LEGOLAND.com/florida

Fans can also follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube as LEGOLAND Florida Resort shares “behind the bricks” moments of this awesome festival and reveals even more “reasons to party” in the coming months. Kid fans can also join in the fun with blog that is written just for them at LEGOLAND.com/florida/blog/