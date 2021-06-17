Magic shows and dance parties return to Castle Park

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — This weekend brings both fresh and familiar family fun to the Inland Empire. On June 19, Castle Park kicks off the new Duke’s Dance Party weekly event, and welcomes back beloved entertainer Anthony the Magic for his 25th year of jaw-dropping performances.

Since reopening rides at the Inland Empire’s favorite family fun center on April 9, guests have flocked to Castle Park for good, clean and safe fun. With conditions continuing to improve and restrictions lifting across California, Castle Park takes another encouraging step back towards pre-pandemic conditions with the addition of special entertainment through the summer months.

“It’s been great to have everyone back in the park,” said General Manager Ken Withers, “but we’re ready to turn up the volume a notch, literally.”

Duke’s Dance Party will turn up the volume every Saturday from June 19 through August 21. Get ready to dance around the midway to favorite tunes new and old, with a different theme every week, including Luau Night, Dancing Through the Decades, and Pride Party. Guests can sample specialty food items to fit these themes, and will have the opportunity to win prizes in weekly contests by showing off their best dance moves, costumes and accessories! Visitors won’t want to be tardy to the party: the first hundred guests through the gates on each of these Dance Party Saturdays will receive exclusive Castle Park merchandise!

Duke’s Dance Party has been added to the summer schedule along with the return of park staple Anthony the Magic. The sensational showman will kick off his 25th year of performing at Castle Park this summer. Anthony was hired personally by park founder and amusement industry legend Bud Hurlbut in 1996 to perform weekend magic shows at the Riverside family destination. After a year of virtual performances, he and his partner Dawn can’t wait to amaze again in person.

“Dawn and I are ecstatic to get back to the Big Top stage,” said Anthony. “We miss our Castle Park friends and family. It’s my second home.”

Voted 2020’s Best Entertainer by Inland Empire Magazine, Anthony spent much of his time over the past year honing his craft and searching for new ways to delight and awe Castle Park audiences. Guests can look forward to some new twists to an old trick he’ll once again pull out of his hat.

“We plan on bringing back the 55-gallon drum water escape,” Anthony said. “We haven’t performed this escape in many years, so I’m especially excited to see the crowd’s reactions.”

The first show of Anthony the Magic’s silver anniversary season at Castle Park will take place at 7:00pm on Friday, June 18, with an additional show on Sunday June 20 at 4:00pm. Both the magic shows and Duke’s Dance Party are included with all Castle Park tickets and annual pass options. Food, beverage & retail items sold at the park separately. For a detailed list of special events and show schedules for this summer, please visit the Castle Park Events page.