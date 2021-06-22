Luna Park in Coney Island teams up with Little Kid Big City to celebrate the Cyclone roller coaster

Luna Park in Coney Island is excited to announce that they are partnering with NYC-based lifestyle and travel influencer Little Kid Big City to celebrate the release of her first book, Little Kid, Big City! New York. Coinciding with the 94th birthday of the iconic Coney Island Cyclone rollercoaster, the book launch party will be held on Saturday, June 26th starting at 11:00 AM at Luna Park in Coney Island, and will feature fun-filled events and activities including coloring stations, photo-ops, a scavenger hunt and special book readings for a great day of celebration.

Within Little Kid, Big City! New York, the Coney Island Cyclone is showcased as a legendary landmark at Luna Park alongside whimsical illustrations of Coney Island’s most famous attractions and popular sights. The book acts as a New York City travel guide with interactive itineraries for children of all ages, and highlights Luna Park in Coney Island as an iconic stop in the NYC adventure.

Since 1927, the iconic Coney Island Cyclone rollercoaster has been a New York City landmark known for its high thrills and fast adventures. Soaring down the iconic 85-foot and 60-degree plunge at speeds as high as 60 miles per hour, the Cyclone has 2,640 feet of track featuring 12 drops and 27 elevation changes that will keep ride-lovers coming back for more.