Liseberg opens after being closed for 520 days

“On June 3, 2021 it was finally time for Liseberg to open it’s gate, after 520 days of closure. It was an emotional day for all of us working here as well as our guests,” says Andreas Andersen, CEO & President of the Liseberg Group.

The re-opening of Liseberg on June 3, 2021 marked one of the most important and happiest days in the park’s almost 100 year history. With a limited number of guests in the park and many extensive COVID-19 measures, the Liseberg-visit will be somewhat different in the 2021-season, but nevertheless the atmosphere in the park was cheerful and optimistic.

In the children’s area Kaninlandet (The Rabbit Land), the new dark-ride Underland finally opened. The dark-ride, which is a custom-made project made for Liseberg by Quarryfold Studios, P&P Projects, Gosetto and LifeFormations takes guests on an underground journey through the rabbit’s secret world.

In addition to Underland, several new additions open in the children area; a renovated river ride Morotsresan (the Carrot Journey), a new stage and a rabbit-themed restaurant for children, Bergs Bistro.

“We’ve invested almost SEK 200 million (EURO 20 million) in our most important guests; children,” says Andreas Andersen.

This year, two new restaurants at Liseberg also opens. The Art Deco themed new restaurant 1923 takes you back to the beginning of Liseberg’s almost 100-year long history. The menu includes modernized classics, and the two-storey outdoor terrace offers a magnificent view of the Main Stage.

The rebuilt The Green Room, which opened in 2015 as the world’s first vegetarian theme-park restaurant, now serves 100% plant-based food. The restaurant aims to have zero food waste, and offers home-made food, made with primarily organic ingredients sourced from local producers.