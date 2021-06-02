Lego Ninjago Days returns to LEGOLAND Florida Resort this weekend!

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — For three weekends in June, LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s guests will “discover their inner ninja” and meet their favorite heroes from the world of NINJAGO [NIN-JAH-GO] as LEGO NINJAGO Days take over the theme park in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the LEGO NINJAGO brand. This limited-time event will feature ninja-themed activities, exclusive LEGO character meet-and-greets and delicious, kid-friendly treats all the Theme Park built for kids.

LEGO NINJAGO DAYS

LEGO NINJAGO Days runs Saturdays and Sundays, June 5-20, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NEW FOR 2021! – NINJAGO Legacy Quest

To celebrate 10 years of LEGO NINJAGO, guests can take part in a limited time AR (augmented reality) experience, NINJAGO Legacy Quest, during event days. Unlock six Golden Amulet fragments and reunite them to protect the Spinjitzu legacy! Kai, Cole, Zane, Jay, Lloyd, and Nya will digitally share their individual elemental powers and lead the way as guests pose with them through AR to complete each challenge. When the quest is complete, guests will be rewarded with a mini AR video of their adventures alongside the NINJAGO team.

NEW FOR 2021! – School of Spinjitzu

Ready to hone your skills to kick, chop, spin, and balance like a ninja? Learn from the masters and show off your best ninja moves at the all-new School of Spinjitzu ninja training academy during event days. *Grownups, do not try this at home*

RETURNING EVENT FAVORITES

Watch ninjas demonstrate advanced abilities in mastering the elemental powers. The Dojo comes to life with kicking, spinning, and tumbling during Elemental Masters on the LEGO City Stage

Strike a ninja pose with characters Nya, Llyod, Zane, P.I.X.A.L. and Master Wu at socially distanced photo spots

Become one with the rhythmic forces of nature in Earth Beats, a live, ninja-inspired music and drumming show

Take part in Master Wu’s Expedition throughout Fun Town and test your ninja knowledge to receive a special reward when you complete this epic scavenger hunt

Show off your LEGO brick building skills by helping complete a giant Garmadon build, or taking part in the Good vs. Evil competition build

FUEL UP

In LEGO NINJAGO World, the Ninja Kitchen food truck’s menu features delectable offerings including Lloyd’s Energy Boosting Pork Belly Yakisoba and Samurai “S’Mores” Bun

Take your taste buds on a tour around the park with delicious treats including Nya’s Ultimate Candy Sushi, Kai’s Ponzu Cremini Burger and Master Wu’s Wonton Chip Nachos

All event activities are included with LEGOLAND Theme Park general admission and select Annual Passes, starting at $9/month with a small down payment. LEGOLAND has built extra fun into every month of 2021 as the theme park built for kids celebrates its tenth birthday. The yearlong birthday celebration includes new events, attractions and shows. Join the party at LEGOLAND.com/florida