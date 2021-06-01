Koray Özbulut is the New Operations Director of Polin

TURKEY — Polin Waterparks Operations Director Volkan Sofuoğlu, who has been leading the project management, planning and field services teams within Polin Waterparks since 2013 moved to London and due to this had to leave his position. In his position at Polin Waterparks, Volkan Sofuoğlu managed and operated many prestigious projects such as Land of Legends Theme Park, Park of Poland Suntago Waterworld, The Wave Coventry, Cartoon Network Amazone, Agua Magica, Amaazia Aquapark, Vinpearl Vinwonders Theme Park. Polin Waterparks is grateful for his service and contribution.

We are honored to announce that Koray Özbulut, who has been working as Production and Innovation Director at Polin Waterparks since 2018, is appointed as Operations Director as of May 2021. Koray Özbulut will be leading all processes of production, quality and innovation, planning, project management and field services in his new role as Operations Director at Polin Waterparks.

Koray Ozbulut completed his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering at Yıldız Technical University in 2000 and his Executive MBA master’s degree at Koç University in 2007. During the first years of his career, he worked as Supply and Purchasing Engineer, Production Team Leader and Production Manager respectively at Arçelik-LG. Since 2018, he has been working at Polin Waterparks and has served as Production Director, Production and Innovation Director.