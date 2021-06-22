July 2021 issue

By | June 22, 2021

The July 2021 issue of Amusement Today
  • Silverwood adds Stunt Pilot from RMC
  • WhiteWater Wests’s Tusnami Surge anchors Hurricane Harbor in Chicago
  • Legoland New York opens
  • Dragon Slayer from S&S debuts at Adventureland
  • Zamperla unveils new coaster model
  • Knott’s Berry Farm reaches the century mark
  • Crystal Lagoons Resort breaks ground in Arizona
  • Australia’s Zone Out Arcade goes cashless with Embed
  • Still dates help Reithoffer Shows
  • Baha Bay upscale water park unveiled in the Bahamas
  • Morgan’s Wonderland Camp caters to visitors of all abilities and needs
  • Quassy finds success hosting high school Proms
  • Woman of Influence: Sandra Daniels of Six Flags
  • Renewed operations, festivals carry Six Flags Over Texas in 2021
  • Appetize launches new entertainment venue payment technology
  • Roller Coaster Museum to debut newly unearthed, historic Arrow ride footage … and more!
