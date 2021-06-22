July 2021 issue
June 22, 2021
The July 2021 issue of Amusement Today
- Silverwood adds Stunt Pilot from RMC
- WhiteWater Wests’s Tusnami Surge anchors Hurricane Harbor in Chicago
- Legoland New York opens
- Dragon Slayer from S&S debuts at Adventureland
- Zamperla unveils new coaster model
- Knott’s Berry Farm reaches the century mark
- Crystal Lagoons Resort breaks ground in Arizona
- Australia’s Zone Out Arcade goes cashless with Embed
- Still dates help Reithoffer Shows
- Baha Bay upscale water park unveiled in the Bahamas
- Morgan’s Wonderland Camp caters to visitors of all abilities and needs
- Quassy finds success hosting high school Proms
- Woman of Influence: Sandra Daniels of Six Flags
- Renewed operations, festivals carry Six Flags Over Texas in 2021
- Appetize launches new entertainment venue payment technology
- Roller Coaster Museum to debut newly unearthed, historic Arrow ride footage … and more!