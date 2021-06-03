It’s time to start planning for the 2022 AIMS International Safety Seminar!

Despite the challenging times that have been affecting us all this past year, our staff is optimistic about the future and plans are underway for the 2022 AIMS International Safety Seminar, which will be held in Galveston, Texas January 9-14, 2022. As plans for the Safety Seminar unfold, AIMS staff will be considering ways to keep those who may not be able to travel connected, and will look to new technology tools to help reach those in the industry who are in need of education and certification, but may be unable attend in person. One of these tools, which is currently available at https://aimsintl.org/education, is AIMS connectED, the new on-line learning platform where amusement industry professionals can gain the education and CEUs they need to keep their certifications current. While we hope everyone will be able to connect, learn and network in person, rest-assured, we will put together a comprehensive seminar that meets the needs and expectations of our industry.

Call for INSTRUCTORS and PRESENTATIONS for the Safety Seminar

In an effort to streamline and simplify the process of selecting courses for the upcoming seminar, the AIMS team has employed a new online tool for the sole purpose of soliciting, collecting and reviewing presentation proposals. The Call for Presentations for the 2022 AIMS International Safety Seminar portal is open now through July 31, and can be accessed through the following web link: AIMS CALL FOR PRESENTATIONS or by visiting https://aimsintl.org/get-involved/be-an-instructor.

AIMS International Annual Safety Award nominations now being accepted

The AIMS International Safety Award is presented annually to the individual or organization that demonstrates leadership, innovation, and foresight in improving safety in the amusement industry. With safety as the industry’s number one concern for guests and employees worldwide, efforts in improving safety are shown in many forms: the design and implementation of new products and technology, the development of safety education programs and training, and by exemplary leadership in influencing others.

Nominations for the AIMS International Safety Award can be submitted via email to info@aimsintl.org. Please include the name and contact information of the nominee, in addition to a short description of why the nominee deserves to be recognized. The winner will be selected by a vote of AIMS International’s Board of Directors and presented during the 2021 Virtual Golden Ticket Awards in September. The deadline for award nomination is July 15, 2021.

The mission of AIMS International is to improve amusement industry safety through leadership in education. The annual AIMS International Safety Seminar is recognized by major parks and attractions as the worldwide leader for safety training and education. The next AIMS International Safety Seminar will be held January 9-14, 2022 in Galveston, Texas. For more information, visit www.aimsintl.org.