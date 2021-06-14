Intercard’s Jason Mitchell joins expert panel for Arcade Boot Camp at Bowl Expo 2021

ST. LOUIS — Intercard arcade expert Jason Mitchell has joined the panel for Bowling University’s Games and Redemption ProfitabilityBoot Camp at Bowl Expo on June 20in Louisville, Kentucky. Mitchell will share valuable insights on how to utilize the full power of a cashless technology system to maximize revenues and profits. Best practices in security, marketing, data mining, and game performance evaluation are just a few of the topics that Mitchell will cover.

BPAA Bowling University’s John Karabatsos heads up the day-long event, which will also feature Megan Burke of Redemption Plus. Karabatsos will bring his years of experience in games and redemption with Brunswick and NAMCO Entertainment to life in this limited-availability Boot Camp on reaching the next level of operations of games and redemption at an arcade in a bowling entertainment center. More information and registration is available at www.bpaa.com/bowlexpo/general-info/gamesredemptionbootcamp. Seats are limited and early reservations are advised.

Those who are unable to attend the boot camp can meet Mitchell at the Intercard booth #1015 at Bowl Expo from June 23-24. He will be available to share his insights from the boot camp and demonstrate Intercard’s leading cashless technology for BECs and FECs.