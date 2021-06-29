Holiday World to celebrate with fireworks on July 3 & 4

SANTA CLAUS, In. — Visitors to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari this Saturday and Sunday, July 3 & 4 will end their day at the park with a 4th of July Firework Extravaganza. The firework shows will begin shortly after Holiday World closes for the evening each night at 9:00 pm CDT.

Launched from the northeast side of the park, fireworks will be most viewable from the Thanksgiving Section of Holiday World.

The park will continue the fun with the return of a full schedule that includes Kids World and Happy Halloween Weekends. Holiday World is the only park in the nation with a “4th of July” themed section.

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s parent company Koch Development Corporation recently received a Half Century Award from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation in recognition of the park’s 75 years of operations and dedication to community service.