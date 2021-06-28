Historic Carousel at Riverside’s Castle Park gets repairs

California based amusement rides company, Western Train Co., has begun repairs on the historic 1900s Dentzel Menagerie Carousel at Castle Amusement Park in Riverside, CA. The Carousel, originally found among the first rides in the Historic Knott’s Berry Farm Lagoon, has been at the park in Riverside since the 1980s. Installed and originally maintained by long-time owner of Castle Park and theme park legend, Bud Hurlbut & The Hurlbut Amusement Co.

The Carousel now is under the care of Western Train Co. In 2011, Western Train Co. purchased the rides division of Hurlbut Amusement Co. and along with creating new train rides and carousels, they have been maintaining the majority of Hurlbut built rides ever since. The California based Amusement Company has already performed major repairs for Castle Park, including work on the two Hurlbut train rides that circle the 25 acre grounds. The Dentzel Carousel is expected to be back in operation in July of 2021, just in time for the tail-end of Summer 2021.