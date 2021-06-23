Fun Starz opens Arcade Center in Al Murjan Mall, Al-Safa, Jeddah Saudi Arabia with Semnox’s Parafait

Fun Starz, Saudi Arabia has opened its first indoor entertainment center with Semnox’s Parafait in Al-Safa, Jeddah with a variety of arcade games and fun activities for the kids. Fun Starz has opted for Parafait’s offering with RFID cards and Parafait Beam readers to kick off to their store operations. Semnox’s Beam readers are one of the most popular readers owing their ultra-sleek design, animation support, wireless operation capabilities, multi-language support and easy full screen tap options.

The group is looking forward to opening more stores across the country. Retaining the fun quotient, while ensuring safety measures sure is a challenge, but Fun Starz is all set!

“We had a very tight schedule to open the new store and Semnox has been very co-operative and successful in launching the store as planned. We are happy to be associated with Semnox and look forward to opening multiple stores across Saudi Arabia” said Mr. Waleed Alawi, Owner at Fun Starz.

“As a partner of Semnox Solutions in Saudi Arabia, we have always committed to delivering the best to our clients. As a complete solution for entertainment business, Semnox stands as an industry leader for providing cashless solutions. Fun Starz, has been a special client for us and we are always at the front to serve them”, said Mr. Adel Bin Mahfooz, Sales & Marketing supervisor at the First World Entertainment.

“Implementation at Fun Starz has been a great experience due to the challenge of going-live in a very short span of time. Special thanks to First World Entertainment! We are happy to have delivered as per the promised timelines. Commitment to deliver has always been our mantra to success and we will continue to do it and serve our clients globally. I wish All the best to Fun Starz!!,” said Meghashyam, Client Manager (MEA) of Semnox Solutions.