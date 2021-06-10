Fruition Partners announces new partnership with The Track Family Fun Parks

DENVER — Fruition Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm, announced today their partnership with an iconic family entertainment center (“FEC”) in Branson, Missouri, The Track Family Fun Parks (“The Track”). The Track will continue to be led by Craig Wescott and Mike Russell, who have been involved since The Track’s inception 40 years ago. (bransontracks.com)

Jay Coughlon, Managing Partner and co-founder of Fruition Partners, said, “What Craig, Mike and the entire Track team have built over the years is great entertainment for people of all ages! The Track offers an incredible collection of family attractions including multi-story go-kart tracks, thrill rides, arcades and the iconic Ferris Wheel from the Chicago Navy Pier, all in the heart of the rapidly growing vacation and recreation destination of Branson, Missouri. We are excited to leverage The Track’s model and partner with or acquire other strong FEC operators with a particular focus on the south / southeastern United States.”

Craig Wescott, said, “Fruition, with their focus on people, was a natural fit when Mike and I decided to partner with a private equity firm to grow The Track. Our fathers started something truly special and we continue to build upon their legacy. With Fruition, we look forward to investing in our existing staff and properties while adding new attractions and experiences in Branson and beyond. Fruition recognizes what The Track family has accomplished over the decades and will provide the resources and strategic expertise to help us grow and improve in new ways.”