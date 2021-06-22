Experience a cozy chalet at Melbourne Star only available over winter!

MELBOURNE — Step into a one-of-a-kind cabin designed with everything cosy in mind! Snuggle into a beanbag amongst scattered rugs and throws, cradling a warm mulled wine, and enjoy some tasty treats crafted by Peter Rowland with a Winter Chalet experience.

Embrace the warmth with a 30-minute flight in a Private Cabin transformed into your very own warm and toasty temperature-controlled Winter Chalet, complete with comfy bean bags and throws to snuggle into, one glass of mulled wine per guest or another drink of your choice from the available selection, and either a cheese selection or a Pilot Box with 16 sweet canapés crafted by Peter Rowland. Prices start at just $55 per guest based on the maximum of 6 guests.

Winter Chalet is available from Thursday to Monday between 11am – 6pm from 21 June -25 June and 12 July – 31 August; daily between 11am – 6pm during winter school holidays from 26 June -11 July. To book a Winter Chalet, visit melbournestar.com/experiences/winterchalet