Expanded education conference and learning opportunities offered at IAAPA Expo Asia 2021

ORLANDO — Global attractions industry professionals will gather in Shanghai, China, 10-13 August 2021, to learn from global industry experts during the education conference offered at IAAPA Expo Asia 2021 (formerly Asian Attractions Expo). The conference, which takes place at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre is owned and produced by IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry.

Expo participants can take part in a complete education conference that includes general education sessions covering a wide range of subjects including what’s new in the attractions industry throughout Asia; the industry market outlook for the region; implementing intellectual properties at attractions and destinations; strategic planning; food and beverage trends; and more. Sessions will be simultaneously translated in English and Mandarin Chinese.

Attractions industry leaders from leading industry destinations and suppliers will share their knowledge and insights with conference attendees. Notable speakers include*:

Ivan Chak, Regional Director, Operations, Harves Global Entertainment

Natalie Chan, Director, Branded Experience and Promotion Partnerships, Hasbro APAC

Christopher Chan, Assistant Vice President, Food and Beverage and Retail Services, Hengqin Laisun Creative Culture City Co. Ltd.

Qu Chao, Operation Director, Yinji Snow and Ice Kingdom

Yael Coifman ICAE, Senior Partner, Leisure Development Partners

Linda Dong, President, China Leisure

Adam Lajoie, General Manager, Thinkwell Asia

Michiel Illy, Chief Executive Officer, Beau Village Tourism Development Company Limited

Yipeng Ma, Managing Director Asia, Entertainment Development SL

Selena Magill, Executive General Manager, Asia Business, Village Roadshow Theme Parks Asia

Alan Mahony, Vice President, Marine & Waterpark Operations, Atlantis Resort Sanya, China

Eric J. O’Rourke, Senior Director -Theme Parks, FORREC

Evi Sari, Vice President, Nickelodeon Experiences Asia

Chris Yoshii, Vice President and the Global Director of Economics, AECOM

Yuyi Zhao, Associate Project Manager, Universal Beijing Resort

General education sessions are included with registration for IAAPA member attendees. Nonmembers require an additional fee.

IAAPA Expo Asia: 2021 Insights

New this year, IAAPA Expo Asia kicks off with a special, full-day event on Tuesday, 10 August. Attractions industry executives, representing global and local theme parks, family entertainment centres, indoor ski parks, entertainment productions, and more will share their experience and expertise with attendees. Focusing on discovering new ways to move forward, attendees will learn from stories of business recovery, innovative thinking, and new concepts and ideas that are helping to shape the future of the attractions industry.

Registration for the 2021 Insights Program includes admission to all keynote presentations and panel discussions, a networking luncheon, and park admission and dinner reception at Shanghai Disneyland.

Attendee Can Register Early and Save

Registration for IAAPA Expo Asia is now open. Special Early Bird discounted rates are available for participants who register by until 10 July. IAAPA Expo registration information and pricing can be found online here. New this year, the IAAPA Expo Premium Pass option includes admission to the IAAPA Expo Asia 2021 Insights Program, the trade show floor and the education sessions throughout the conference.

Press Registration Now Open

Press registration to attend and cover IAAPA Expo Asia is now open. Members of the press can apply for credentials online here.

*Speaker list current as of publication date. For most updated information please visit IAAPA Expo Asia’s website here.