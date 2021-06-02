Epic Waters to host 2nd Annual Flowapalooza Festival and 2021 FlowTour Nationals

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie, Texas is proud to announce they will be the host for the Flowboarder, FlowTour Nationals Championship this year! Not only will this annual competition be held at Epic Waters, but the waterpark is taking the event to a whole new level by turning it into a three-day festival larger than the state of Texas! Mark your calendars to hang ten this August 13-15 at Flowapalooza.

The FlowRider is the world’s first and most famous surf simulating machine; there are over 220 FlowRiders installed all over the world. Epic Waters is home to a FlowRider Double (a two-lane attraction), making it the largest FlowRider in North Texas!

The Crew at Epic Waters is excited to host this thrilling surf competition! The FlowTour Nationals will give professional FlowRider competitors the chance to show their skills in front of an energized crowd.

“We are absolutely stoked to have Epic Waters host our annual event,” FlowRider President and COO, Marshall Myrman said, “The support and passion they show for the sport is unparalleled, and they really put on a fantastic event any time they have the opportunity. The effort they put into the event makes the participants feel like the pros they are! I can’t wait to visit their phenomenal park and enjoy the party!”

The Festival

The Epic Waters Crew is kicking off FlowTour Nationals with a jam-packed weekend of festival fun and EPIC entertainment! Who needs a beach? Bring your whole squad and find the perfect waves right in the heart of Grand Prairie at North Texas’ largest indoor waterpark. Flowapalooza will feature live music, carnival games, immersive activities, tasty cuisine, delicious beverages, door prizes and much more!

The Entertainment

Rock out and enjoy live music all weekend with a set list full of local bands! Enjoy the feel of Southern California right on our very own Grand Lawn! The perimeter surrounding Epic Waters and Epic Central will come alive with upbeat sounds that will surely make you want to move and groove!

The Eats & Drinks

Our very own Hungry Wave Café and Longboards Bar will be serving up some delicious festival staples for guests to dig into! Guests can enjoy scrumptious fares as well as quenching brews and cocktails all weekend long, handpicked by our Food and Beverage Crew!

“We are going ALL OUT for our second annual Flowapalooza festival,” said Richard Coleman, CEO of American Resort Management, the waterpark’s operator. “It’s an honor and an absolute thrill to be chosen to host the Nationals competition in 2021 in our fourth year of operations. We’re ready to take things to the next level, and excited about the prospect of welcoming new guests from across the U.S. for what we guarantee will be a memorable, world-class event.”

Surfers will be visiting from all over the nation to compete in the surf contest of a lifetime, right here in Grand Prairie, Texas! Come for the surf and stay for the festival sure to blow 2021 out of the water. Flowapalooza will be coming to Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark August 13-15. For more information, visit our official Flowapalooza website today. To purchase tickets, please visit www.epicwatersgp.com.