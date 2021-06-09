Enjoy NEW “Spark! A Nighttime Spectacular”, now launching EVERY NIGHT from Friday, June 11 through Sunday, August 8!

Summer Nights just got brighter at Busch Gardens! Due to popular demand, the park’s NEW nighttime spectacular, “Spark!” can now be enjoyed every night starting Friday, June 11 through Sunday, August 8. As the biggest and brightest show ever to light the park’s sky, “Spark!” features an explosive array of fireworks and exciting effects from dazzling lasers to graceful water elements and dramatic pyrotechnics.

From the electrifying pre-party to the epic grand finale, the dazzling experience of “Spark!” can be enjoyed with any park ticket, Fun Card or Annual Pass. After August 8, “Spark!” will continue to light the night sky at Busch Gardens with presentations each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night through September 6, including Labor Day.