Dollywood’s Summer Celebration opens with exclusive Intel Drone Light Show on June 25

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Summer in the Smokies is about to get a little bit sweeter and a little more special, thanks to Dollywood’s Summer Celebration which takes place June 25-July 31. Guests visiting during the event can experience the new Sweet Summer Nights as well as new show offerings from the park’s award-winning entertainment team.

Dollywood’s Sweet Summer Nights is a multi-sensory drone light show that creates a symphony of light in the sky above the Pigeon Forge park. Intel Drone Light Shows plans to launch hundreds of drones each evening for a spectacular nighttime experience representing a true evolution in traditional theme park entertainment. The sensational show uses up to 400 drones to animate the spectacular Dollywood-exclusive story. The drone performance is integrated into a musically-choreographed fireworks show, creating a visual and audial event of epic proportions.

As part of the Sweet Summer Nights experience, a DJ and energetic dancers bring fun to the streets of Wildwood Grove during a two dance parties that ensure every member of the family is on their feet. As the party nears its finale, the celebration takes to the sky as the drones launch into the air for an unforgettable end to the evening.

Dollywood’s entertainment team already has debuted several new shows this season, and the trend continues with two new shows that guests are sure to enjoy. Good Vibes begins June 25 at the Back Porch Theater and treats guests to a musical journey through the rhythms of classic and contemporary tunes. It’s about celebrating positivity, counting blessings, and simply enjoying life and happiness.

The Valley Theater is now home to Forever Country, an energetic look at the changing landscape of country music in the late 80s, 90s and early 2000s. Guests can expect to hear popular hits from artists like Garth Brooks and Shania Twain, as well as a nod to several popular dance songs, including Dolly’s “Romeo” and Brooks and Dunn’s “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.”

It’s story time again as Imagination Playhouse showcases three favorite books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, including “Coat of Many Colors,” based on Parton’s song and children’s book of the same name. “Coat of Many Colors” and “Stand Tall, Molly Lou Melon” feature sing-along songs that kids of all ages will enjoy. Everyone’s favorite, “The Little Engine That Could,” also comes to the stage with a delightful reminder of what can happen with just a little bit of determination. Thanks to Penguin Books, guests can enjoy several decorative and interactive photo opportunities for children and their families in the lobby of the theater prior to each show.

A group of special entertainment guests return to Dollywood this summer as well, when the park hosts the Tennessee Air National Guard’s Band of the South (concert band), Blue Groove (jazz band) and Full Throttle (rock group) on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4. The groups perform at DP’s Celebrity Theater and Showstreet Palace Theater and inspire patriotism by fostering a deep appreciation of the rich history and legacy of the Air Force. One of the group’s missions is to increase the public’s understanding of the importance of air power, the missions and programs of the Air Force and Air National Guard, and the bravery, sacrifice and dedication of Airmen across the globe.

While Dollywood guests have an amazing amount of entertainment options to enjoy during their visit, they also can experience the park’s award-winning rides in a completely different environment. Once the sun sets, Dollywood’s trademark attractions, like Wild Eagle, Lightning Rod and Thunderhead, provide a unique experience for those who climb aboard. These rides thrill guests who race through the summer night with no idea which way the track will turn next!