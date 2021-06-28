Disneyland Resort introduces food waste bins for guests to help reduce waste sent to landfill

With the recently announced goal of achieving zero waste to landfill by 2030, the Disneyland Resort has accelerated its ongoing commitment to reducing waste. While the resort has been recovering food scraps since 2014, mostly throughout food and beverage locations, guests will now be able to help reduce the amount of waste that is sent to landfill with new food waste bins located beside the traditional landfill and recycling bins.

Starting as a pilot at Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland at Disneyland park, guests are being asked to properly sort their waste and dispose of leftover food into the food waste bins. This food waste, unfit for human consumption, is sent to a third-party vendor to be converted into feed nutrients for farm animals.

“It’s our responsibility to create immersive experiences and happiness for our guests, but to do so in an environmentally sustainable way,” said Lotus Thai, environmental integration manager. “We have a responsibility to do and be better for our cast members, our guests, our community and future generations.”