Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signs bill allowed 16-year olds to be ride operators in the State

After passing the Senate in April, and the House in June, Governor Ned Lamont signed Senate Bill 186, ‘An Act Allowing Persons Sixteen Years Of Age Or Older To Operate Rides At Amusement Parks.’ into law on June 14.

The bill was sponsored by Senator Eric Berthel who represents the district that Quassy Amusement and Waterpark is located in. Senator Berthel’s children worked at the park in 2020, and after a brief conversation with George Frantzis II about changing the law, which mandated that ride operators needed to be at least 18-years old, he got right to work.

Senator Berthel drafted the bill, which was co-sponsored by Senator Witkos, Rep. D’Amelio, Rep. Pavalock-D’Amato, Rep. Rutigliano, and the House General Law Committee. Upon hearing about this bill, NEAAPA and members in Connecticut, along with IAAPA, immediately got to work providing testimony and information to the Joint Committee on General Law, which heard the bill on February 11, 2021. Senator Berthel continued to shepherd this bill through the Legislature.

NEAAPA members Quassy Amusement and Waterpark, Lake Compounce Theme Park, Sonny’s Place, Ocean Beach Park, and International Ride Training all worked to get this bill passed, which goes into effect on July 1, 2021.