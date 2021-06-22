Connecticut: 16-year-olds can run rides

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont signed Senate Bill 186: ‘An Act Allowing Persons 16 Years Of Age Or Older To Operate Rides At Amusement Parks.’ The new law will go into effect July 1.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Eric Berthel, who represents the district that Middlebury’s Quassy Amusement and Waterpark is located in.

Berthel’s children were employed at the park in 2020 and he started working on the legislation after a conversation with Quassy’s George Frantzis II, a park owner. Up until now, Connecticut law mandated that ride operators needed to be at least 18 years old. Frantzis emphasized that 16-year-olds were capable of and could safely operate rides, which is allowed in numerous other states.

Berthel drafted the bill, which was co-sponsored by Sen. Kevin Witkos, Rep. Anthony D’Amelio, Rep. Cara Pavalock-D’Amato, Rep. David Rutigliano, and the House General Law Committee.

Upon hearing about this bill, NEAAPA and members in Connecticut, along with the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions, immediately got to work providing testimony and information to the state’s Joint Committee on General Law, which heard the bill in February.

NEAAPA members Quassy Amusement and Waterpark, Lake Compounce Theme Park, Sonny’s Place, Ocean Beach Park, and International Ride Training all worked to get the measure passed.