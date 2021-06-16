Big News: Big is back — The Big E is a go!

Eastern States Exposition (ESE) is thrilled to announce that The Big E is Back!

ESE President Gene Cassidy, and West Springfield Mayor Will Reichelt met with media Tuesday, June 15 to officially announce the opening of the 105th edition of The Big E, September 17- October 3.

Cassidy said, “It’s a good day! We have long awaited the opportunity to make this announcement and have been working diligently on our program. Preparations are underway as we look forward to welcoming everyone back to our beloved Big E.”

Mayor Reichelt said, “The Big E is a West Springfield institution and we welcome all of New England to our Town in September. We have appreciated ESE’s transparency and communication through this process as well as their assistance in providing a location for the West of the River Regional Vaccine Center. Personally I can’t wait to get back to The Big E!”

Cassidy added, “Our thanks go out to Mass. Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Mayor Reichelt and a special thank you to West Springfield’s Director of Public Health Jeanne Galloway, who has been working closely with us as we all navigated the many phases of the Massachusetts re-opening process.”

Today also marks the end of the Massachusetts State of Emergency Order.

“Big is Back” is the theme of this year’s Fair. Currently the fifth largest fair in North America, The Big E will debut some BIG surprises this year including The Super Wheel, a 150 ft. high Ferris wheel with 36 climate-controlled gondolas that seat up to six people. It will be located between the Better Living Center and the Gate 5 entrance.

Music fans will enjoy top-name concerts at The Big E Arena, sponsored by Truly Hard Seltzer. Guests will be able to visit the Avenue of States, Storrowton Village Museum, shop, eat iconic fair foods, watch the new Big Parade, ride the rides and much more.

Look to our website and social media for announcements as information becomes available. Advance discount tickets to the 2021 Big E are on sale now online at www.TheBigE.com or at The Big E Box Office.

Eastern States Exposition, home of The Big E, follows COVID-19 regulations required by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and Town of West Springfield now and will continue to do so during The Big E.

Job Opportunities

The Big E relies on thousands of employees and volunteers in a variety of positions to help present the Fair each year. Visit TheBigE.com for job postings for the 2021 Big E.

Sponsorship Opportunities

The Big E would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. The Fair has a myriad of sponsorship opportunities at a variety of levels. If you are a business or organization interested in becoming a sponsor at The Big E, please contact Jill Larsen at 413-205-5017 or jlarsen@TheBigE.com.

The Big E’s BIG Summer

Leading up to the return of the Fair, we are presenting The Big E’s BIG Summer, a variety of events taking place on the Exposition grounds. Stop down for a drive-in movie, have dinner al fresco, grab some fresh cream puffs and eclairs, and shop on-site or online. Learn all about this summer’s events by visiting TheBigE.com.

Drive-In Movies & Concerts

Watch new releases, Disney classics and some old favorite movies, plus top-name, live streamed concerts, on two screens in the Exposition’s Gate 9 parking area. Visit www.wsdrivein.com

The Big E Bakery

Big E Cream Puffs and Eclairs are sold Saturdays and Sundays, 10am to 5pm in the New England Center. Drive up to the bakery window to order singles , 3-packs, and 6-packs for a special occasion, surprise dessert or a tasty treat anytime.

The Sam Adams Beer Garden

A popular favorite at The Big E, The Sam Adams Beer Garden is open for outdoor dining this summer. Relax and enjoy your favorite Sam Adams brews paired with a menu of appetizers, burgers, pizzas, salads and more. Opening day is Thursday, June 17 from 4:30 to 9:30pm.

Dinner & A Movie

Combine an evening under the stars dining alfresco at either Storrowton Tavern or The Sam Adams Beer Garden, then be whisked away on a special transport to the West Springfield Drive-in for a double feature. Information will be available at www.wsdrivein.com

Storrowton Tavern

In the mood for seafood, great cocktails and wine and New England specialties? Stop by Storrowton Tavern for indoor and outdoor dining. For info and full menus, visit www.storrowton.com

Storrowton Village Museum

Storrowton welcomes the season with a new Summer Solstice Celebration, Saturday, June 19 from 10am to 4 pm, and is open this summer for historic house and garden tours and STEAM tours. The Gift Shop is open Thursdays and Fridays from 10am to 3pm and during tours, workshops and all public offerings. Visit www.storrowtonvillage.com

Shop Online at the virtual Farmers Market

Visit the virtual Farmers Market where you’ll find unique wine supplies and accessories, entertaining necessities and more. Shop today at https://farmersmarket.thebige.com/p/farmers-market.