ASTM International unveils annual report, highlights collaborative PPE forum at business meeting

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — Global standards organization ASTM International held its annual business meeting today. The virtual event celebrated last year’s standards development successes, including efforts to support the fight against COVID-19, and unveiled the 2020 annual report.

At the event, 2021 Board Chair John R. Logar previewed the annual report, entitled “Resilience” (available here). The report highlights the organization’s continued development of standards in the innovative fields of commercial spaceflight, drones, exo technologies, additive manufacturing, and more. It also details ASTM International’s efforts to support global health by offering no-cost access to standards used in the production and testing of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Thanks to the efforts of our dedicated members, there are now more than 13,000 active standards that work to promote ASTM International’s mission of helping our world work better,” said Logar, senior director of aseptic processing and terminal sterilization at Johnson & Johnson Microbiological Quality and Sterility Assurance. “By providing a best-in-class development infrastructure, we aim to continuously enhance the technical quality of ASTM standards and related content.”

ASTM International’s global collaborative forum for PPE was another highlight from 2020 featured at the business meeting. The forum was created during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to address challenges facing PPE and accelerating standards development.

“We are proud to have led the charge in offering global access to vital PPE standards to help keep people safe,” said Katharine Morgan, ASTM International president. “Those efforts, coupled with the creation of our PPE forum, will continue to work towards safe, quality, and innovative personal protective equipment.” At the annual business meeting, Morgan also announced that plans are optimistic to return to face-to-face committee meetings beginning in October 2021.