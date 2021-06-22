Amusement Products’ FEC Success Institute draws above average crowd at first in-person event since 2019

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — On June 8-9, Amusement Products hosted their first in-person FEC Success Institute since the COVID-19 pandemic with exciting results. Having a larger than usual number of groups and attendees is a good indication that everyone is ready to get back out and network again face to face.

Dutch Magrath, president of Amusement Products, said, “Not knowing how COVID-19 would effect attendance, we decided to push forward with our in-person only event. We were pleasantly surprised to see how many people are ready to get back to normal and push projects forward. All who attended agreed that the in-person event was the best way to learn and network.”

“The opportunity to talk to individual consultants 1:1 was valuable,” said attendee Lien Franklyn-Walt. “We were able to ask questions and delve deeper into our specific needs. We left with a treasure trove of important info needed to increase our revenue,” she added

Over a dozen industry experts were on hand to share their knowledge and insights on subjects including feasibility, financing, zoning, design, attraction mix, construction, and much more. Also included in the 2-day seminar is a tour of Amusement Products’ manufacturing facility and hands-on testing of attractions at a FEC located next door to Amusement Products.

The FEC Success Institute is a pre-approved course for IAPPA’s certification program, and all attendees are a awarded a certificate of completion for 14 credit hours to be applied toward IAAPA certification.