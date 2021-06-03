AMOA Coin-Op Cares Education & Charitable Foundation awards Wayne E. Hesch Scholarships

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — The AMOA Coin-Op Cares Foundation board met last month to review scholarship applications for the 2021-2022 scholastic year and are pleased to announce the Foundation will be awarding 58 $1,000 scholarship awards.

Over the years, the Foundation has been widely recognized for directing its Wayne E. Hesch Memorial Scholarship program named in honor of late AMOA past president, Wayne E. Hesch (1979). The Hesch Scholarship program has been awarding monies to college students annually for more than 30 years. Since its inception, more than $1.5 million has been awarded to college students, most of whom have a connection to the coin-op industry.

“For over three decades Coin-Op Cares has provided several hundred students with scholarships to assist them in their pursuit of higher education,” said Foundation chair and AMOA president Greg Trent. “In a year that’s been challenging for so many, the Foundation Board unanimously voted to award scholarships to all applicants who submitted a complete and qualifying application.” The Coin-Op Cares Foundation board also announced they have begun accepting 2022-2023 Hesch Scholarship applications. The 2022-2023 scholarship application can be found at amoa.com or by contacting AMOA’s association headquarters at (815) 893-6010.