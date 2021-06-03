All new BBC Earth 4D Experience delivers tentacles, claws and jaws

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment announces its latest BBC Earth release, Octopus: Blue Planet II 4D Experience, a custom special effects show that highlights one of the most captivating creatures of our planet’s oceans: the octopus. Developed from BBC Earth’s critically acclaimed Blue Planet II television series, this brand new 4D Experience premiered at John G. Shedd Aquarium on Friday, May 28, 2021.

SimEx-Iwerks collaborated with Shedd Aquarium and BBC Earth to develop the multi-sensory experience. The result is a compelling 12-minute show that reveals extraordinary octopus behaviors and dynamic oceanic landscapes.

“This collaboration with our long-term partner, Shedd Aquarium, is a great example of how we work closely with our 4D Theater partners to deliver exciting shows that resonate with guests,” says Kate Magnusson, Vice President, Partnerships and Marketing, SimEx-Iwerks. “The addition of this show to the aquarium’s highly successful 4D Theater creates a powerful lineup of films for Shedd’s guests this summer.”

Octopus: Blue Planet II 4D Experience goes beneath the surface to explore how the octopus masters its physical and mental strengths to outwit and escape its underwater rivals. In addition to the eight-tentacled wonder, the 4D Experience showcases several other ocean-dwellers including the pyjama shark and sally lightfoot crab.

The 4D Theater features a variety of in-theater and in-seat special effects to heighten the on-screen action, creating a must-see experience. Octopus: Blue Planet II 4D Experience is now available to 4D Theaters worldwide.