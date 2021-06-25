ADG launches EpicSurf

COHOES, N.Y. — Aquatic Development Group (ADG) is proud to announce the launch of their new ‘EpicSurf’ stationary surf wave which was introduced to the market during a virtual Tradeshow Summit that took place on June 24, 2021 and was hosted by Surf Park Central. The event brought together leaders from around the world within the surf industry to discuss the latest developments in the market and introduce new and advancing technologies on all things surf.

EpicSurf, engineered and manufactured at ADG’s headquarters in Upstate New York, is a true deep-water stationary surf wave that is designed to appeal to both the expert and novice surfer alike.

Differentiating it from other stationary waves on the market, the EpicSurf produces a real wave of water with a depth that can be adjusted from between 3’ – 5’ for a more authentic surfing experience versus on a stationary ride that produces only a thin sheet of water that is pushed over a formed surface.

And with a compact footprint that works as well in a city setting as in a surf park, it is helping make the sport of surfing more accessible to everyone, everywhere.

“There are other manufacturers out there who are approaching stationary surf waves with thinner films of water but at ADG we wanted to go all in and create a wave that gives riders a truer surf experience,” says Jim Dunn, President of ADG. “EpicSurf is an opportunity for experienced surfers to get on and use real ocean boards and have lots of room to carve and perfect their skills, but at the same time it also offers a platform for beginners, giving them the chance to learn and advance, growing the sport for everyone.”

“This is the perfect wave for surf lessons,” notes Phil Jackson, Executive Director of Surf Dreams Foundation who brought a group of youth surfers with him to visit the EpicSurf and try out the ride. “The EpicSurf wave is a real game changer for the surf industry. The kids couldn’t get enough of it.”

“The wave is amazing, we surfed every board under the sun and just had the best day of our lives,” said Ben Gravy, Professional Surfer, “This wave truly is what they call it… EPIC.”

ADG’s EpicSurf offers a unique Rapid Wave Adjustability system by means of a remote access control system that allows the operator to quickly and easily tune the wave, which means each and every rider, whether expert or beginner, can get an instantly customizable ride experience matched perfectly to their skill level. Dual training bar options are also available for beginners helping to ease them onto the wave and enhance learn-to-surf programming opportunities.

And the non-stop action of the EpicSurf wave means that the waves keep rolling so surfers never have to wait to catch that perfect swell.

“I caught about 150 waves in about 7 hours of surfing EpicSurf today, and I feel like I have progressed so much”, said Cooper Jewel, an ESA Junior Surfer who surfed EpicSurf earlier this month. “That’s more waves than I catch in a year of surfing in the ocean!”

The EpicSurf wave surface can be designed and built starting from a width of 30-feet and can expand up from there in increments of 8’ depending on your specific site plan or business model needs.

EpicSurf marks the latest development in wave design and engineering from ADG, a company long known for its innovation, creativity, and superior wave system products.

“EpicSurf is not the first deep-water surf ride to hit the market,” notes Dunn, “but it is the first to be designed and manufactured in North America and backed by a company that has been making, installing and servicing waves for more than 50 years.”