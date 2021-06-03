‘3-D’ Fireworks will light up sky over Quassy Amusement & Waterpark

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — The Independence Day weekend will be one of celebration at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark here. The highlight will be “3-D” Fireworks on Saturday, July 3, over Lake Quassapaug as the show is presented from barges anchored offshore.

Special “3-D” fireworks viewing glasses will be sold for $2 on July 3 at Quassy to benefit Give Kids The World Village. The glasses will be on sale starting in the afternoon until they are sold out.

“We put the ‘3-D’ spin on our fireworks nearly 20 years ago and our guests really enjoy it,” noted Quassy’s George Frantzis II. “Thanks to our presenting partners, the response continues to be phenomenal.”

The park will again shoot its 10:15 p.m. fireworks display from barges so everyone in attendance will be able to enjoy them.

Sponsoring the event are: Pepsi-Cola of Bristol, Price Chopper/Market 32 supermarkets and Shaker Auto Group.

Parking on July 3 and 4 is $15 at Quassy with rides and attractions opening at 11 a.m. Rides will operate until after the fireworks on July 3. Quassy Beach and Splash Away Bay waterpark will operate until 7 p.m. during the holiday weekend with the rides closing at 8 p.m. July 4 and 5.

In addition, there will be a special evening beach party starting at 8 p.m., July 3 with a disc jockey. Admission to the Blast At The Beach is $10 with children – accompanied by an adult – under 45 inches free. All paid guests at the beach event will receive “3-D”fireworks glasses and food and beverages will be available for purchase at Splash Away Bay Café. A limited number of tickets will be available for the beach party and may be purchased in advance using promo code BLAST121 on the Quassy website ticket purchase page. Season pass holders are admitted to the beach event free of charge.

Quassy will operate 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on July 4 with a disc jockey party 3 to 8 p.m. near the park’s boat landing.