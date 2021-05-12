ZZ Top and The Harlem Globetrotters to perform at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia has announced a pair of legendary additions to its concert and special events lineup: ZZ Top and The Original Harlem Globetrotters.

“The return of the Valdosta Toyota All-Star Concert and Special Event Series is something we’ve looked forward to just as much as our guests,” said Adam Floyd, marketing communications manager. “Now that ZZ Top and The Harlem Globetrotters will be joining us, there is no question that Wild Adventures will be the best place to have unforgettable fun this summer.”

The Harlem Globetrotters will be performing three shows each day on July 9 and July 10. Their appearance at Wild Adventures will be among the first performances from the historic basketball team in over a year.

ZZ Top will take the stage at the All-Star Concert Amphitheater on Saturday, July 31. ZZ Top lay undisputed claim to being the longest running major rock band with original personnel intact, and in 2004 the Texas trio was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The performances from ZZ Top and The Harlem Globetrotters are included with park admission or a Season Pass.

Wild Adventures also announced some changes to the on-sale dates for reserved concert seats and a plan for social distancing. reserved seats for all 2021 concerts will go on sale for Season Passholders on Monday, May 24. The general public will be able to purchase reserved seats in blocks of four starting Monday, May 31.

“To accommodate for social distancing, we will only be selling reserved seats in groupings of four,” said Floyd. “But with reserved seat pricing ranging from $5 for season passholders to $15 per seat for the general public, it’s still an incredible value even with a four-seat-purchase minimum.”

Social distancing will be encouraged in the general admission area, which is free with park admission. At this time, masks or face coverings will be required in both the reserved seats and general admission area.

Because of the recent changes, Wild Adventures will issue refunds to individuals who purchased reserved seats for the park’s cancelled 2020 concert series. Park representatives are currently in the process of contacting purchasers by phone to process refunds. Park officials encourage those with 2020 reserved concert seats to be patient and accept the call from Wild Adventures. For more information about the Valdosta Toyota All-Star Concert and Special Event Series, reserved concert seats, temporary safety policies, tickets and Season Passes, visit WildAdventures.com.