Water Park Dining Pass returns for Dollywood’s Splash Country’s 21st season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — As the summer heat arrives in the Smoky Mountains, the region’s friendliest and most-trusted water park opens for its 21st season. Dollywood’s Splash Country offers its guests a resort-style getaway—with a splash of new menu and entertainment offerings. Opening day is Saturday, May 15.

On the heels of a successful first year, the Water Park Dining Pass is back for season passholders in 2021. For a one-time price of $40, passholders may select a meal and a snack every time they visit the water park this season. They also have the option to upgrade a Basic Water Park Dining Pass to a Deluxe Pass which allows unlimited free drink refills (valid at both Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country throughout the 2021 season) for $60.

“Because season passholders have unlimited visitation, the value of our Water Park Dining Pass is hard to pass up,” said Jason Boothe, Vice President of Park Operations. “Our culinary team is excited to offer even more options for water park guests to enjoy this year including items like Nashville hot chicken sliders, walking tacos and an exclusive dining location for those with a Dining Pass. We received rave reviews about the Dining Pass last season and we know it’s only going to gain popularity as the program grows.”

Throughout Dollywood’s Splash Country’s two-decade history, water park guests have been treated to an immersive experience embodied through the Dollywood brand. Visitors know to expect more than pools and slides. Beyond a family environment full of theming, guests often enjoy live entertainment at the wave pool (Too Hot Tuesdays, May 25 – Aug. 17 and Splash Bash LIVE, Saturdays, July 3 – Aug. 21). Families should also mark their calendars for Water Safety Day (June 17) when guests are invited to participate in a day of activities and giveaways in an effort to raise awareness about safety in the water.

Thanks to being nestled into a mountain hollow, mature trees grow throughout the property. Unlike other water parks, natural shade and landscaping set Dollywood’s Splash Country apart. Here, guests find established native plants and flowers as they walk from slide to slide. The atmosphere is an attraction of its own. During the off-season, the landscaping team worked to make it even more impressive in 2021.

“From upgrades to bathroom floors to new water pumps at some of our most-popular attractions, we did a lot of work at Dollywood’s Splash Country this off-season,” Boothe explained. “Guests may not even notice some of the improvements, but that’s because our visitors have high expectations, and we prioritize the guest experience because it has become synonymous with the reputation we’ve build over the last two decades.”