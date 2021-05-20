Unitholders elect three directors to the Cedar Fair board

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and immersive entertainment, today announced that its unitholders reelected Daniel J. Hanrahan, Lauri M. Shanahan, and Debra Smithart-Oglesby to the Board of Directors of its general partner, Cedar Fair Management, Inc., for three-year terms expiring in 2024.

The limited partners also confirmed the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm and approved an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.

“We are pleased to announce the reelection of Dan, Lauri and Debra to our Board,” said President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman. “During the COVID-19 disruption, it became apparent how fortunate we were to have a Board of Directors comprised of very seasoned and highly experienced professionals capable of providing invaluable counsel and strategic thinking that helped successfully navigate such unique and difficult circumstances. We greatly appreciate our unitholders recognizing the value they bring to our organization through today’s reelection of our Class II directors.”