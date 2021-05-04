The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters at Silver Dollar City summer of 2021

BRANSON, Mo. — Two legendary sources of family entertainment, the Harlem Globetrotters and Silver Dollar City, are teaming up this summer to present The Harlem Globetrotters Skills Showcase, an exclusive new show created for Silver Dollar City. Known the world over for their ball-handling skills, fun teamwork, and trick-shot mastery, the Globetrotters will help tip-off Silver Dollar City’s summer festival on Saturday June 12 and run through August 8, 2021.

The 30-minute Skills Showcase will run throughout the summer season, offering the showmanship, laughs, and love of the game that have made the Globetrotters famous. The Globetrotters have entertained families in 123 countries and territories worldwide, acting as ambassadors of basketball and American culture for over 90 years.

“There are plenty of reasons to visit Silver Dollar City this summer,” said Brad Thomas, President of Silver Dollar City Attractions. “Our new one-of-a-kind Mystic River Falls offers four experiences in one ride: a nearly half-mile river ride, an 8-story lift tower, an elevated channel and the grand finale, a 4-1/2 story waterfall drop – making it the tallest river raft drop in the Western Hemisphere,” said Thomas.

Additionally, a 450-seat new restaurant, the Rivertown Smokehouse, is located along the banks of the Mystic River in the themed Rivertown area, designed as the centerpiece of Silver Dollar City’s 60th Diamond Jubilee, now underway. The area is also home to a new bakery preparing Silver Dollar City’s famous cinnamon bread. “All that for families in summer of 2021, plus 40 rides & attractions and, now, the legendary skills of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters,” said Thomas.

The Harlem Globetrotters are a subsidiary of Silver Dollar City’s parent company Herschend Family Entertainment, having joined in 2013. For more information, www.silverdollarcity.com.