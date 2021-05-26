Six Flags Hurricane Harbor to open Banzai Pipeline

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest waterpark in North Texas, has announced that Banzai Pipeline will open this Saturday, May 29. The new waterslide complex, the park’s biggest addition since 2014, boasts three unique body slides that will spin, splash, and swirl riders down nearly 300-feet.

After climbing the four-story tower, guests will choose their thrill on one of two enclosed tubes or an open-air slide. The slides feature bright, colorful fiberglass tubes, with the longest of the three slides specially designed to feature strobe-like visual effects. Banzai Pipeline will have a minimum height requirement of 40 inches, making the slides a perfect option for both thrill seekers and thrill seekers-in training.

“Hurricane Harbor is a staple in North Texas for waterpark fun, and we’re excited to open Banzai Pipeline to officially kick off the summer season”, said Six Flags Hurricane Harbor park director Tyrone Taylor. “This will be an excellent ride for families and thrill seekers alike.”

Banzai Pipeline Quick Facts

Height: Four stories

Four stories Number of slides: Three – two enclosed, one open-air

Three – two enclosed, one open-air Slide length: 684 feet combined

684 feet combined Manufacturer: WhiteWater

WhiteWater Minimum Height Requirement: 40 inches

Hurricane Harbor offers guests more than 40 rides, slides, attractions, and pools across a sprawling 47 acres with three million gallons of water. Families can enjoy the adventures of Splashwater Beach and Hook’s Lagoon or take a relaxing ride on the Lazy River. Experienced thrill seekers can take on classics like Dive Bomber and Geronimo, or guest-favorites Tsunami Surge and Typhoon Twiste!