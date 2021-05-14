Six Flags Great America supports state vaccination efforts with ticket offer valued at $4 million

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America, is proud to announce that Six Flags Great America, the Thrill Capital of the Midwest, is providing 50,000 one-day tickets — over $4 million in value — to the State of Illinois in support of COVID-19 vaccination education programs in areas heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“Six Flags is honored to partner with state leaders to encourage Illinois residents to get vaccinated, especially in underserved communities,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos. “We appreciate Governor Pritzker’s leadership on this initiative and we look forward to moving to Phase 5 very soon,” continued Spanos.

Tickets will be distributed to newly vaccinated Illinois residents through local health department initiatives and community organization vaccine education campaigns.

In addition to the ticket offer, Six Flags Great America will be hosting mobile vaccination teams at the theme park the first weekend of June to further support the state’s vaccination efforts.

Six Flags is dedicated to making a positive difference in communities throughout the country. As part of that commitment, the company has pledged up to $5 million in investments and ticket value by the end of 2022 toward programs dedicated to equality and the socioeconomic advancement of people of color.