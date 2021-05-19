Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari doubles downon Dinosaurs beginning May 28

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure, the World’s Ultimate Thrill Park, will launch Six Flags Xpedition Dino daily May 28 through September 7. Guests will have the option to drive their own vehicles or walk through this Jurassic adventure, which will feature 30 life-size dinosaurs with realistic movement and sound.

During the day, guests will experience Xpedition Dino as an add-on experience to the Wild Safari Drive-Thru Adventure:

Drive past life-size, roaring, moving dinosaurs;

Private, wooded path; and

Custom soundtrack guests can stream from any mobile device that marries this prehistoric adventure with the 21st century.

After the safari closes each day, Xpedition Dino will become a thrilling and educational add-on to the theme park and includes:

A wooded, walk-through adventure amongst the life-like dinosaurs;

Detailed information at each dinosaur; and

Unique and memorable photo experiences.

Guests will see 30 different types of dinosaurs including:

Tyrannosaurus (T. Rex)

Triceratops

Brachiosaurus

Megalosaurus

Utahraptor

Iguanodon

Xpedition Dino is a small upcharge to Memberships, Season Passes and daily tickets. Tickets and reservations should be made in advance at www.sixflags.com/greatadventure.