Seven reasons we hope you’ll vote for Wonders of Wildlife as “America’s Best Aquarium”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium in Springfield, Missouri, has been nominated once again for the title of “America’s Best Aquarium” as part of a national poll conducted by USA TODAY. Fans of the not-for-profit conservation attraction and everyone who loves the great outdoors are encouraged to vote once per day by visiting www.wondersofwildlife.org/vote until voting ends on Monday, May 24.

Wondering why you should vote for Wonders of Wildlife as “America’s Best Aquarium”? Here are seven reasons:

1. The World’s Largest, Most Visitor-Friendly and Fun Wildlife Attraction

Wonders of Wildlife is the largest, most immersive fish and wildlife attraction in the world. The 350,000 square feet attraction has 1.5 miles of immersive trails to explore and is home to 35,000 live fish, mammals, reptiles and birds representing 800 species. Guests traverse immersive exhibits and galleries that transport them to some of the wildest places on earth including the open ocean, coral reef, Amazon rainforest, Missouri riverbanks, caves and more.

2. Free Wildlife Conservation Programs Broadcast Worldwide

We connect future generations of kids to conservation. Wonders of Wildlife adjusted operations to expand their reach globally through free interactive digital programs including Mission Conservation, a free educational app that allows kids to learn about nature from their homes and backyards. This free digital platform attracted a global audience – with participants as far away as the Cook Islands – and continues to make a positive impact today.

3. A World-Class Conservation Attraction Located in America’s Heartland

Noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris created Wonders of Wildlife in his hometown of Springfield, Missouri to offer Midwestern students and families an opportunity to experience a world-class conservation attraction otherwise found exclusively in large metropolitan areas or on the coasts. Located in the heartland of America within a day’s drive for half the U.S. population, Wonders of Wildlife welcomed 1.6 million visitors in its first year alone, offering a world-class experience for visitors who would otherwise never have the opportunity.

4. Created in Partnership with America’s Leading Conservation Organizations

More than 40 leading national conservation partners contributed to the Aquarium and its mission to celebrate those who hunt, fish and act as stewards of the land and water. Leading organizations including Ducks Unlimited, National Wild Turkey Federation, National Wildlife Federation, Audubon and more help tell and preserve the untold stories of wildlife and habitat around the world.

5. The Midwest’s Only Sea Turtle Rescue Facility

Last year, Wonders of Wildlife became the Midwest’s only sea turtle rescue facility when it rescued 12 endangered loggerhead sea turtles who were “cold-stunned” and stranded on a beach in December of 2020. Wonders of Wildlife’s animal care team provided critical around-the-clock care that allowed the sea turtles to make a full recovery. The turtles were successfully released back into the wild in April 2021.

6. The Only National Aquarium Where Hunters and Anglers are Celebrated

Wonders of Wildlife celebrates President Theodore Roosevelt, John James Audubon and all those who hunt, fish and act as stewards of the land and water. In a world increasingly disconnected from the great outdoors, it’s more important than ever to connect people with nature through hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation. Visitors gain a better understanding of the role of sportsmen and women in conservation and the improvement of marine habitats in local lakes, rivers and streams to the world’s oceans and beyond.

7. The Largest National History Museum and Aquarium to Open in the U.S. in 100 Years

The world-class Wonders of Wildlife conservation attraction was nearly a decade in development and construction. In attendance at the historic opening event were prominent North American conservation leaders and U.S. Presidents George W. Bush and Jimmy Carter.

“We are very excited and honored that Wonders of Wildlife has the chance once again to be named America’s Best Aquarium and inspire more people to connect with nature through our inspiring exhibits and educational programs,” said noted conservationist and Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris. “We’re grateful to our visitors, members, volunteers, team members and conservation partners who are helping to put our hometown of Springfield and beloved Ozarks on the map with this recognition.”