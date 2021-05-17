RWS Entertainment Group launches new leased experiences offerings with Peanuts, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more

New York, N.Y. — RWS Entertainment Group (RWS) is once again growing, announcing the addition of Leased Experiences offerings, further developing the award-winning production company’s full-service range of branded experiences. By expanding to offer scalable leased experiences, RWS can provide affordable solutions for any budget. Iconic brands come to life through character interaction, colorful scenery and interactive activations driving foot traffic and guest satisfaction in even the smallest space.

“Many times, licensing fees are cost prohibitive for smaller attractions and museums,” said RWS Founder and CEO Ryan Stana. “Our new Leased Experiences allow virtually any venue to add the power of an iconic brand to their marketing campaigns and guest experience. RWS handles everything from design and installation to staffing and guest interaction. Nothing could be easier.”

RWS raises the traditional exhibit model by including human interaction, staffed and trained by RWS. Flexible designs that fit any space encourage play, collaboration and fun. Leased Experiences can be integrated with retail and food and beverage offerings to maximize investment and create a 360-degree, marketable attraction that quickly drives ROI.

“Other companies design and install exhibits then leave the customer to take care of marketing integration, staffing and guest interaction,” added Stana. “With RWS Leased Experiences, we are a partner every step of the way, including managing day-to-day experience operations.”

RWS Leased Experiences Brand Activation Partners and Experiences Include:

PEANUTS AT PLAY

We are excited to celebrate the 70th Anniversary with one of the top 5 characters of all time… Charlie Brown and his friend, Snoopy. As RWS Entertainment Group launches its new leased experience program, we couldn’t be more excited to do it with Peanuts and the Gang! Peanuts at Play, designed with Zoos and Gardens in mind, allows you to step through Snoopy’s doghouse and be transported into the backyard of Charlie Brown.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

Let Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer light up your property this holiday season in this one-of-a-kind activation! RWS is excited to team up with the most beloved reindeer of all time, Rudolph, to create an immersive experience that engages guests of all ages in Reindeer Games and more, as you meet Sam the Snowman, Yukon Cornelius, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Santa Claus, Clarice and Rudolph. With 100% consumer awareness, this bright experience will be the most famous attraction of all!

DINO DON

This Jurassic-sized, leased experience of gigantic robot creatures transports guests into the prehistoric world of giant dinosaurs and the fantasy realm of enormous dragons. Walk among the only full sized, scientifically accurate animatronic dinosaurs or enter into a land of mythical fantasy as you come face to face with dragons from many cultures. This dinomite experience is complete with interactive games, instagrammable moments, entertainment offerings and more that will keep guests roaring!

BRICKLIVE

RWS is excited to announce a partnership with UK based BRICKLIVE and bring a whole-new leased experience to the states. Bricklive’s oversized brick sculptures are designed to provide a creative experience and Instagram success. Audiences will be amazed at life-sized sculptures! The scale and range of exhibits available provides a wide range of amazing creatures that are bound to excite visitors and add a new dimension to your attraction. Let our bricks connect your guests with a unique experience that embraces fans of all ages and actively encourages families to learn, build and play together.

RWS Leased Experiences are perfect for adding marketable new capital to non-profit museums and exhibits or injecting a branded boost to year-round attractions. To learn more about this new turn-key exhibit option, visit: experiencerws.com/leased-experiences