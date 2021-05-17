Ride Entertainment partners with Ecological Laboratories

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Ride Entertainment is proud to announce a new, strategic partnership with Ecological Laboratories, creators of the Microbe-Lift/WR biotechnology products. The partnership brings an innovative and cost-effective clean water technology to Ride Entertainment’s clients with water-based attractions, lagoons, and ponds.

“This partnership with Ecological Laboratories allows our customers to obtain and maintain water quality in their parks,” said Ed Hiller, CEO of Ride Entertainment. “The only thing our customers will be sweating over this summer will be the warm temperatures.”

Ecological Laboratories’ Microbe-Lift/WR is a breakthrough in biotechnology.

Representing an all-natural non-chemical water enhancement restoration process that is safe to pets, animals, humans and the environment. The novel bio-enzymatic process eliminates problem-some, waste organic matter, related odor, i.e., hydrogen sulfide and related corrosion.

The enzymatic microbial process can be used in multiple water systems to include hotel and restoration effluent streams as well as all filtration or aeration water system. When used according to instructions, you may expect to see naturally clean, clear water within 7 to 14 days with odor abatement within 8 to 24 hours.

Natural solutions, 100% Made in the U.S.A.