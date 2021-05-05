Morey’s Piers increases hourly wage to attract seasonal staff

The Wildwoods, N.J. — Job seekers, job hunters, job chasers! Are you on the lookout for good pays, sun rays, and beach days? Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks, located in Wildwood, NJ, is offering seasonal employees up to $15 an hour, along with additional perks including free use of the amusement rides and water parks, discounted passes for friends and family, discounts on food and beverage, and more.

“Many local officials and community leaders are predicting a strong start to the 2021 tourism season,” said Denise Beckson, Vice President of Human Resources. “And while that’s great news, it will be important for us to meet our hiring needs this summer so we can provide guests with the level of service they have come to expect when visiting our premier seaside amusement park.”

Morey’s Piers has been actively hiring since February and still has employment opportunities in various departments, including Ride Operations, Lifeguards, Food & Beverage, Games Operator, Servers, Bartenders, Admissions, and more. Positions may last through the fall, with the greatest number of jobs available during the summer months.

Morey’s Piers fills many of their 1500 seasonal positions with local college/high school students, teachers, and retirees who live and work in the Wildwoods each summer. “There’s sometimes a misconception that we only have jobs for teenagers, but that’s not the case at all – we have a very diverse work environment,” said Maggie Wisniewski, spokeswoman for Morey’s Piers. “Our team members include teachers looking to earn some additional income during the summer months, retirees who enjoy being outdoors and interacting with our guests, and even alumni staff who come back to help us during the busy weekends.”

Positions are currently available with flexible hours and schedules. Online applications are being accepted at: https://www.moreyspiers.com/jobs/summer-jobs. “As a public-school teacher, Morey’s Piers is the perfect summer job with flexible hours and great co-workers,” said Kathleen Golden from Wenonah, NJ. “This will be my fourth summer working in both special events and food and beverage services – Morey’s Piers makes you feel like you are part of the family.”

You must be at least 14 years of age to work at Morey’s Piers. A limited number of positions are available for those under the age of 18, and those interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. “I started working at Morey’s Piers when I was 17 years old,” said Nicholas St. John, a lifeguard at Morey’s Pires. “This will be my third summer working in the water park, and this has been the best summer job I’ve ever had down the shore.”

Mariner’s Pier opens on May 8h, 2021. For more information on employment, please visit https://www.moreyspiers.com/jobs/summer-jobs or email HR@moreyspiers.com. For additional information on hours of operation, please visit https://www.moreyspiers.com/info/park-hours.