Mobaro’s new ride operator app is out and there is something for any size of park

Delivering their award-winning CMMS to more than 120 parks and attractions globally, Mobaro has launched the latest addition to their suite of industry-specific software. This time, ride operators and their management teams are at the center of attention. The new app dubbed RideOps lets users perform a range of vital operational workflows and Mobaro is offering differentiated plans.

“This app is a great asset for any park and we are just getting started. We want to make sure our clients get a great deal for their particular operations. So, whether you are a small, medium or large park, we offer plans to ensure the best fit,” says David Bromilow, Director of Parks & Attractions at Mobaro.

With RideOps, Mobaro is tackling yet another bastion of attraction management: The on-ride documentation and workflows. Today, many parks rely on pen and paper for a lot of the documentation taking place at each ride. As with traditional maintenance checks, this approach lacks the opportunity of information to flow in real time.

One thing is that we can support the operators and managers digitally, which is awesome in itself. However, what makes this new development stand out is that we are connecting the operator-facing app to the very comprehensive maintenance ecosystem that is the Mobaro CMMS. With upcoming additions to the app, we will be closing the loop on what many parks need in order to fully manage maintenance, safety and operations through one platform, says David Bromilow.

In brief, the new app ‘RideOps’ supports:

‘Ready for operation’ prompts for operators

Ridership documentation

Real-time queue time monitoring

Ride capacity utilization insights

Downtime capturing

Manuals and guidelines

With a strong connection to the main system, RideOps is the final piece in Mobaro’s tireless efforts to supply the industry with a 360-degree solution for managing safety, maintenance and operations in attractions.

Try it FREE in 2021

RideOps is offered free of charge in 2021 to give the industry an idea of the value it brings about to have a ride operator app that sits on top of Mobaro’s advanced maintenance management system.