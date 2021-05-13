Liseberg can finally open – June 3rd

The Swedish government decided to change the special regulations for amusement parks, which has been in effect since March 2020. This means that Swedish amusement parks are allowed to open from June 1st, with special restrictions. Liseberg will open the gates on June 3rd. “We are so incredibly happy to welcome our guests to the park again,”says Andreas Andersen, CEO of Liseberg.

520 days. This is the number of days Liseberg will have been closed, when the park finally reopens on June 3rd. It has been a long, dark year for the amusement park, which has been waiting for permission to reopen since March 2020. And now it’s finally time.

“No one could have imagined, that when we closed on December 30th 2019 that it would be this long before we would reopen again. Today’s decision is a huge relief, and so very important for our employees, for our guests and for Gothenburg,” says Andreas Andersen, CEO of Liseberg.

The park will open in accordance with capacity restrictions and special regulations, mandated by the Swedish health authorities. These measures will be presented in the coming weeks.